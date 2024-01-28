Explainer: What is swatting and why is it dangerous?

American police raided the home of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley in December 2023 after a man falsely claimed he had shot a woman at her residence.

In January, a bomb squad arrived at the home of an American judge involved in former US president Donald Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan after someone made a hoax bomb threat.

The Straits Times unpacks the practice of swatting, the deadly dangers of prank calls and notable swatting incidents.

What is swatting?

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), swatting is the act of making a hoax emergency call in hopes of sending police to a person or a location.

The bogus reports made often involve murders or hostages to trick police forces into sending a heavily armed strike force like a Swat team.

The New York Times reported that the practice has a history in the online gaming world as perpetrators prank video gamers, who play live on the Internet to online audiences, with surprise police raids.

Why is swatting dangerous?

The LAPD said swatting “places the community and first responders in harm’s way”.

For example, a Kansas man was fatally shot by police who responded to a swatting call in 2017. The perpetrator had reported a fake murder and hostage situation at the house.

In 2021, a 60-year-old Tennessee man died of a heart attack when he was swatted at his home after a perpetrator made a hoax report of a shooting at his property.

Republican US Senator Rick Scott, who was swatted at his home in December 2023, wrote on X that perpetrators “wasted the time & resources of (the) law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorise (his) family”.