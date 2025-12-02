US Republican senator calls for DOJ and Homeland Security to investigate Shein, Temu for counterfeiting

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Shein has previously said it requires its suppliers to certify that their products are not counterfeit.

NEW YORK - US Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Dec 1 calling for the US departments of Justice and Homeland Security to investigate online retailers Shein and Temu, which ship most of their merchandise from China, for wide-scale intellectual property theft and counterfeiting.

The letter, which was seen by Reuters, adds to the increased scrutiny of Shein and Temu, which both sell US$20 (S$26) shirts and US$10 accessories, following the end of a US trade exemption that helped both companies gain popularity in the region. Shein is privately held and Temu is owned by PDD Holdings.

Shein and Temu did not immediately comment on Cotton’s letter.

The European Commission said in July that Temu was breaking EU rules by not doing enough to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods on its platform.

The company said at the time that it would fully cooperate with the Commission.

Shein has previously said that it requires its suppliers to certify that their products do not infringe on a brand’s intellectual property and that they are not counterfeit. The company has a team that ensures its sellers comply with the policy and takes swift action if they are not in compliance, a spokesperson previously said.

The ending of the de minimis exemption, which allowed packages shipped directly to shoppers valued at under US$800 to enter the US duty-free, has “forced Shein and Temu to change their business model”, Mr Cotton said in the letter.

“These companies now stock massive inventories in US warehouses and distribution centres. Their goods are no longer slipping through ports,” he said. “They are sitting on American soil under US jurisdiction.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Dec 1 he is investigating whether Shein violated state law related to unethical labour practices and the sale of unsafe consumer products.

France last week asked a Paris judge to suspend Shein in the country for three months over sales of childlike sex dolls and banned weapons. REUTERS