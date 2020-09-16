Excerpts of letters between Trump and Kim in 2018 and 2019

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un exchanged at least 27 letters in 2018 and 2019, viewed by journalist Bob Woodward for his new book, Rage. Here are excerpts of the correspondence.

2018

The Singapore Summit took place on June 12.

June 15

Mr Trump: "I just have arrived back in America, and the media for North Korea and you (have) been fantastic. They have great respect for you and your country."

July 6

Mr Kim: "The significant first meeting with Your Excellency and the joint statement that we signed together in Singapore 24 days ago was indeed the start of a meaningful journey.

"Wishing that the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions, I extend my conviction with the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-US relations will bring our next meeting forward."

(DPRK refers to Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.)

Sept 21

Mr Kim: "My confidence and respect for Your Excellency will never change, though many people are sceptical about the current status and the prospects of the relations between our countries about our ideas of resolving the issue of denuclearisation in the future. I, together with Your Excellency, will definitely prove them wrong."

Dec 24

Mr Trump: "I look forward to our next summit and to making real progress on denuclearisation and a really bright future for your people under your leadership in the year ahead."

Dec 25

Mr Kim: "It has been 200 days since the historic DPRK-US summit in Singapore this past June, and the year is now almost coming to an end. Even now I cannot forget that moment of history when I firmly held Your Excellency's hand at the beautiful and sacred location as the whole world watched with great interest and hope to relive the honour of that day. As I mentioned at that time, I feel very honoured to have established an excellent relationship with a person such as Your Excellency.

"As the new year 2019 approaches, critical issues that require endless effort towards even higher ideals and goals still await us. Just as Your Excellency frankly noted, as we enter the new year the whole world will certainly once again come to see, not so far in the future, another historic meeting between myself and Your Excellency reminiscent of a scene from a fantasy film."

Dec 28

Mr Trump: "I just received your letter and very much appreciate your warm feelings and thoughts. Like you, I have no doubt that a great result will be accomplished between our two countries, and that the only two leaders who can do it are you and me."

2019

Their second meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, from Feb 27 to 28, ended early without reaching an agreement.

June 10

Mr Kim: "Like the brief time we had together a year ago in Singapore, every minute we shared 103 days ago in Hanoi was also a moment of glory that remains a precious memory. Such a precious memory that I have in my unwavering respect for you will provide an impetus for me to take my steps when we walk towards each other again someday in the future.

"I also believe that the deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force.

"Your Excellency Mr President, I still respect and lay my hopes on the will and determination that you showed in our first meeting to resolve the issue of our unique style that nobody had ever tried, and to write a new history. Today's reality is that without a new approach and the courage it takes, the prospects for resolution of the issue will only be bleak.

"I believe the one day will come sooner or later when we sit down together to make great things happen, with the will to give another chance to our mutual trust. Such a day should come again. It may well be recorded as yet another fantastic moment in history."

June 12

Mr Trump: "It is hard to believe that a full year has passed since our historic fist meeting in Singapore. It was on that day, one year ago, that you and I made a number of extraordinary commitments to one another - you committed to completely denuclearise, and I committed to provide security guarantees. We both committed to establish new relations for our two countries and to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula.

"I completely agree with you. You and I have a unique style and a special friendship. Only you and I, working together, can resolve the issues between our two countries and end nearly 70 years of hostility, bringing an era of prosperity to the Korean peninsula that will exceed all our greatest expectations - and you will be the one to lead. It will be historic!"

June 30

The two leaders met at the Demilitarised Zone between the two Koreas. Mr Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to step into the North. He later sent a copy of The New York Times' front page showing the meeting and 22 photos of the day to Mr Kim.

July 2

Mr Trump: "Being with you today (June 30) was truly amazing. Even the media, which always like to say that everything is bad, is giving you accolades for inviting me into your country. They said you demonstrated great foresight and courage in accepting a meeting on such short notice and very public notice. Most importantly I thought our meeting went very well. The potential of your country is truly limitless, and I am confident that incredible prosperity awaits you and your people in the future as we continue to work together."

Aug 5

In his longest letter, Mr Kim expressed his disappointment that US-South Korea military exercises had not fully stopped despite Mr Trump's announcement that he would end them.

Mr Kim: "I'm delighted to receive each and every single picture you specifically chose from that day, which holds special meaning and will remain an eternal memory from that momentous and historic day. Those photographs now hang in my office. I express my appreciation to you, and I will remember that moment forever.

"My belief was that the provocative combined military exercises would either be cancelled or postponed ahead of our two countries' working-level negotiations where we would continue to discuss important matters...

"I am clearly offended and I do not want to hide this feeling from you. I am really, very offended. Your Excellency, I am immensely proud and honoured that we have a relationship where I can send and receive such candid thoughts with you."