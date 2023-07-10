Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor stabbed in prison, in stable condition: Report

WASHINGTON - Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was in stable condition on Monday after being stabbed by another inmate in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Nassar, who is serving a decades-long sentence at a federal prison in Florida, was stabbed in the back and chest during an argument on Sunday, AP reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. He was in stable condition.

The report did not provide more details. Representatives for the Bureau of Prisons and the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care.

Those gymnasts include Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Moraney. REUTERS