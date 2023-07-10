Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor stabbed in prison, in stable condition: Report

Larry Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON - Disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing young female gymnasts, was in stable condition on Monday after being stabbed by another inmate in prison, the Associated Press reported.

Nassar, who is serving a decades-long sentence at a federal prison in Florida, was stabbed in the back and chest during an argument on Sunday, AP reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. He was in stable condition.

The report did not provide more details. Representatives for the Bureau of Prisons and the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care.

Those gymnasts include Olympic gold medallists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Moraney. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Biles, Raisman, other US gymnasts file $1b claim against FBI over Nassar sex abuse
Nassar victims reach US$380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, Olympic committee: WSJ

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top