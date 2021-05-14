Ex-US president Trump plans to resume his trademark rallies in June

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Former US President Donald Trump expects to resume rallies with two events next month and one around the July 4 holiday, a person familiar with his plans confirmed.

Trump's team is still determining the venues for the rallies, the person said. The planned resumption was first reported by the New York Post.

The often-raucous events were a staple of Trump's campaigns in 2016 and 2020 and during his presidency.

With the former president reduced largely to calling into friendly conservative television programmes and issuing press releases after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites, the rallies will give Trump the biggest platform since he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

He continues to hold out the prospect he will run again in 2024, and he plans to endorse candidates who have been loyal and support his agenda - or are challenging incumbents who haven't - in many 2022 primary or general election contests. He's also backing Representative Elise Stefanik to replace Representative Liz Cheney in House GOP leadership after she was removed on Wednesday.

The former president, who turns 75 next month, is also expected to appear on May 22 at the first fundraiser for a new super-political action committee he's backing.

It's being held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, where the former president is making a seasonal move from his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.