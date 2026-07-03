Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged reflecting pool vandalism

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The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC, fenced off on July 2 in preparation for US Independence Day fireworks.

WASHINGTON - A former US Olympic canoeist has been indicted on a destruction of property charge for allegedly vandalising the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, court records showed on July 2.

The indictment accuses David Hearn of “maliciously” breaking or destroying lining material on the bottom of the reflecting pool on June 19.

Lawyers for Hearn denied the allegations following his arrest, accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of treating ordinary conduct as criminal.

The incident happened days after crews finished a Trump-ordered project to lay down new liner that Trump called “American flag blue” in time for celebrations honouring the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4. REUTERS