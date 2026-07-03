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Ex-US Olympian indicted over alleged reflecting pool vandalism

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is fenced off in preparations for Independence Day fireworks on July 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. The "Salute to America" Freedom 250 Independence Day firework celebration on the National Mall will feature over 800,000 fireworks and will attempt to break a world record. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC, fenced off on July 2 in preparation for US Independence Day fireworks.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

  • Former US Olympic canoeist David Hearn has been indicted for allegedly vandalising the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington.
  • Hearn is accused of maliciously damaging the pool's new lining installed just before the July 4 US independence celebrations.
  • Hearn's lawyers deny the charges, claiming the Trump administration is criminalising ordinary behaviour.

AI generated

WASHINGTON - A former US Olympic canoeist has been indicted on a destruction of property charge for allegedly vandalising the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, court records showed on July 2.

The indictment accuses David Hearn of “maliciously” breaking or destroying lining material on the bottom of the reflecting pool on June 19.

Lawyers for Hearn denied the allegations following his arrest, accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of treating ordinary conduct as criminal.

The incident happened days after crews finished a Trump-ordered project to lay down new liner that Trump called “American flag blue” in time for celebrations honouring the 250th anniversary of US independence on July 4. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.