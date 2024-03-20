Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt sentence

MIAMI - Peter Navarro, Donald Trump’s former White House trade adviser, reported to a Florida prison on March 19 to begin serving a four-month sentence for contempt of Congress.

Navarro, 74, is the highest-ranking former member of the Trump administration to spend time behind bars for actions stemming from the former Republican president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Navarro was found guilty of two counts of contempt in September for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Navarro, a Harvard-educated economist, had asked the Supreme Court to allow him to remain free while appealing his conviction, but Chief Justice John Roberts rejected his last-ditch request on March 18.

Navarro, the architect of the “Green Bay Sweep,” a plot to block Congress from certifying the 2020 election results, will serve his sentence at a minimum security federal prison in Miami.

He spoke to reporters in a parking lot before turning himself in.

“I am the first senior White House adviser in the history of our republic that has ever been charged with this alleged crime,” Navarro said. “When I walk in that prison today, the justice system such as it is will have done a crippling blow to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege.”