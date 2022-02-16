Ex-policeman charged in George Floyd death says he did not think victim was dying

ST PAUL, Minneapolis (REUTERS) - Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for violating George Floyd's civil rights, told a jury on Tuesday (Feb 15) that he did not realise Mr Floyd was dying as an officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Testifying in his own defense at a federal trial that hinges on when police should intervene in colleagues' misconduct, Thao said he assumed Mr Floyd's heart must still be beating because he never saw the other officers try to revive the 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, as their training demanded.

Thao, 36, is accused with J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane of willfully violating Mr Floyd's right to receive medical care as he lay dying, unable to properly breathe facedown beneath the knee of their former colleague, Derek Chauvin.

Thao and Keung face a second count of depriving Mr Floyd of his rights in their roles as government officials by failing to stop Chauvin's use of excessive force.

Cellphone video of the arrest on May 25, 2020, led to protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of Mr Floyd's murder last year at a separate state trial.

Thao took the stand in US District Court in St. Paul to convince jurors that he handled a chaotic scene in accordance with his training and with concern for the well-being of Mr Floyd and the arresting officers.

His testimony marks the first extensive public comment by any of the officers involved in the arrest. His two co-defendants say they will also testify.

Thao can be seen on videos a few steps away from Mr Floyd, keeping back horrified onlookers who scream at police to check Mr Floyd's pulse as he falls unresponsive.

The arrest occurred outside a grocery store where the man was accused of using a fake US$20 bill.

Questioned by his lawyer Robert Paule, Thao said he believed that Chauvin and the other two officers, who were pinning down Mr Floyd's legs, were checking Mr Floyd's pulse, and was falsely reassured by seeing none of them stop to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

"Logically, if they're not doing CPR, I assume he's still breathing and fine," Thao testified, agreeing with his lawyer that police are trained to start CPR as soon as possible if they cannot find a pulse.

Mr Floyd received no medical aid until after his limp body was lifted into an ambulance, several minutes after he fell unresponsive.