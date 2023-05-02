Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng gets delay in starting his prison term

NEW YORK - Former Goldman Sachs Group banker Roger Ng won postponement of the start of his 10-year prison term for about three months until Aug 7, a federal judge ruled.

US District Judge Margo Brodie, who sentenced Ng in March for his role in the global 1MDB fraud, granted his request for a delay Monday without explanation.

Ng had been set to begin his prison term May 4.

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo on Friday asked for the delay so Ng could spend more time with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, who had travelled to New York from Malaysia.

The government had opposed the delay.

Mr Agnifilo said Ng, a Malaysian national, has not seen his daughter for more than four years - since he was arrested there in 2018.

Ng agreed to be extradited to the US to face trial in New York in early 2019, but he faces prosecution in Malaysia once he is released, Mr Agnifilo has said. BLOOMBERG