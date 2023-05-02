Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng gets delay in starting his prison term

Ex-Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng had been set to begin his prison term on May 4, but it has been pushed back to Aug 7. REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK - Former Goldman Sachs Group banker Roger Ng won postponement of the start of his 10-year prison term for about three months until Aug 7, a federal judge ruled.

US District Judge Margo Brodie, who sentenced Ng in March for his role in the global 1MDB fraud, granted his request for a delay Monday without explanation.

Ng had been set to begin his prison term May 4. 

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo on Friday asked for the delay so Ng could spend more time with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, who had travelled to New York from Malaysia.

The government had opposed the delay.

Mr Agnifilo said Ng, a Malaysian national, has not seen his daughter for more than four years - since he was arrested there in 2018.

Ng agreed to be extradited to the US to face trial in New York in early 2019, but he faces prosecution in Malaysia once he is released, Mr Agnifilo has said. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng raises mental health issue before 1MDB sentencing
I don’t have funds to pay $47m, ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng tells US court over 1MDB case

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top