Everything you need to know about Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives, in a speech that may mark the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential campaign season.

Here is what to expect.

When is the State of the Union?

President Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Tuesday at 9pm, Eastern time (10am on Wednesday, Singapore time).

The speech will be broadcast live on the major US broadcast television networks and online.

Why is it important?

The speech could give Mr Biden his largest television audience of the year. An estimated 38.2 million people watched the speech on US television last year, according to data provider Nielsen.

That audience will give Mr Biden a chance to shape public perceptions over the debt limit, social spending, the Russian war in Ukraine and other topics as he plans to announce his re-election campaign in the coming weeks.

It also gives him an opportunity to shore up support among Democrats, some of whom are concerned about his age and other issues.

Mr Biden turned 80 in November and, if re-elected, would be 82 at the start of the second term.

What is Mr Biden expected to say?

He is expected to use the speech as an unofficial start to the 2024 presidential campaign season, laying out a set of policy priorities that may or may not find support in Congress.

He is expected to tout economic progress following the Covid-19 recession, draw sharp contrasts with the priorities of some Republican opponents, and lay out “unity” agenda items that he believes should unite both parties.

The speech is weeks in the making and subject to many drafts between Mr Biden, his speechwriters and various political and policy officials in the administration.

In 2022, his speech came just days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and focused heavily on explaining Washington’s response.

Who attends the speech?

The speech is delivered during a joint session of Congress.

All members of both the Democratic-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House are invited.

Members of President Biden’s Cabinet, the armed forces and the Supreme Court also attend.