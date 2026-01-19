‘Europeans project weakness’: Bessent says US won’t back down on taking over Greenland

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said European leaders will come to understand that they need the US security umbrella.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent amplified President Donald Trump’s message to European allies that the US won’t back down on taking over Greenland , saying the continent is too weak to ensure its security.

Mr Bessent all but dismissed European Union threats to halt a tariff deal reached between Mr Trump and the bloc in 2025, telling NBC News that the US president is using strategic leverage to get what he wants.

“First of all, the trade deal hasn’t been finalized, and an emergency action can be very different from another trade deal,” Mr Bessent said on Jan 18 in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press.

Mr Trump “leverages his emergency powers to do this,” he said.

Mr Trump on Jan 17 announced a 10 per cent tariff on goods from eight European countries starting Feb 1, rising to 25 per cent in June, unless there’s a deal for a “purchase of Greenland.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the tariff “unacceptable,” plans to request that the EU activate its most powerful retaliation tool.

Mr Bessent laid out an expansive rationale for Mr Trump’s bid for Greenland, citing global competition in the Arctic, Mr Trump’s plans for a “Golden Dome” missile shield and Europe’s previous reliance on Russian energy that he said was “funding Russia’s efforts against Ukraine.”

Asked whether Mr Trump’s stance toward Europe is a negotiating tactic, Mr Bessent signalled the president wouldn’t change his mind.

“Europeans project weakness, US projects strength,” he said. “The president believes enhanced security is not possible without Greenland being part of the US.”

With some European leaders suggesting that a US move to take Greenland would spell the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance after more than seven decades, Mr Bessent said that’s “a false choice.”

“The European leaders will come around and they will understand that they need to be under the US security umbrella,” he told NBC. BLOOMBERG