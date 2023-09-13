Escaped Brazilian murderer steals rifle, outwits huge US manhunt

NEW YORK - Schools near Philadelphia were closed and residents told to lock their doors on Tuesday after an escaped Brazilian murderer dodged gunfire to steal a rifle from a home and was declared “extremely dangerous.”

Danelo Cavalcante, who made a daring escape from Chester County Prison nearly two weeks ago, has become the subject of fear and fascination for Americans as he continues to avoid police dogs, drones, helicopters and special armed units in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

Although police have failed to corner the convicted killer, the Brazilian national has popped up repeatedly on residential security footage and even nature cams set up to monitor wildlife, turning his criminal exploits into a grim reality TV show.

Since climbing over his prison wall on Aug 31, the 34-year-old has managed to steal new clothing, food, a van which he later abandoned, and managed to get a shave.

On Monday night, he raised the stakes by breaking into a home garage and taking a .22 caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight attached to the weapon, Pennsylvania police spokesman George Bivens told a press conference.

The homeowner confronted the fugitive and opened fire with a pistol but, according to preliminary information, appeared to have missed the fugitive, who got away.

Cavalcante, just 1.52m tall, is now “considered armed and extremely dangerous,” Bivens said.

In addition to flooding the search zone – a wide area west of Philadelphia – with messages warning residents, a decision was taken early Tuesday to close schools in the Oakland J. Robert school district.

“We’re not evacuating homes at this point. We’re asking residents to be vigilant and, again, lock their doors,” Mr Bivens said.

‘Needle in haystack’

The police spokesman said there were around 500 officers, including heavily armed tactical units, combing the area, but that they are hampered by the wooded terrain.

Defending himself against criticism that the police have been inept in the manhunt, Mr Bivens called Cavalcante the “proverbial needle in the haystack.”

Helicopters buzzed over an area that included Lundale Farm, and executive director Becki Patterson said police were “walking through our property, walking through the woods.”

She said the area has “trees, creeks and bridges and all kinds of corners (where) you could sneak around.”

“It’s been very stressful.”