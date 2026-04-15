Erika Kirk withdraws from event with J.D. Vance over threats, V-P says

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US Vice-President J.D. Vance said he knew Ms Erika Kirk was getting some threats, but did not provide further details.

ATHENS, Georgia - Ms Erika Kirk, widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk, withdrew on April 14 from a Turning Point USA event featuring US Vice-President J.D. Vance due to threats on her life, the V-P said.

“I know that she did get some threats,” Mr Vance told an audience of University of Georgia students in Athens, Georgia. “I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come, and she was very worried about it.”

Mr Vance said he had talked to the Secret Service and was not concerned about his own safety. He gave no details about the threats to Ms Kirk, who is the chief executive of Turning Point USA.

The Secret Service and Turning Point did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A gunman, who faces murder charges, killed Mr Charlie Kirk in September during a campus speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The Authorities describe the shooting as politically motivated. Mr Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA to galvanise young voters for conservative causes.

The killing intensified debate over political violence in the United States, prompting condemnation from officials across the political spectrum and leading to increased security at subsequent campus events involving high-profile political figures. REUTERS