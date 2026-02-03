Epstein denied he was ‘the devil’ in video from latest file dump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON – Jeffrey Epstein denied he was the “devil” and insisted he was only the lowest level of sexual predator in a video interview included in the latest release of files by US authorities.

The interview, which lasts around two hours, was conducted by President Donald Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon. It appears to be filmed in the deceased financier’s New York home on an unknown date.

Documents concerning Epstein and government investigations into him have been released in troves , highlighting his connections to political and business leaders worldwide.

“Do you think you’re the devil himself?” Mr Bannon asks Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of underage girls.

“No, but I do have a good mirror,” Epstein says smiling, wearing a black shirt and glasses. When questioned again, he adds, “I don’t know. Why would you say that?“

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl, also appears to downplay the seriousness of his conviction.

He opposes Mr Bannon labeling him a “class three sexual predator” – which indicates a most serious threat to public safety, according to a classification used in the United States.

“No, I’m the lowest,” says Epstein.

“But a criminal,” Mr Bannon adds, to which Epstein responds: “Yes.”

The confrontation followed Mr Bannon asking Epstein if he considered his money “dirty” as he “earned it advising the worst people in the world”.

Epstein insists he made his money legally but acknowledges that “ethics is always a complicated subject”.

He argues that he gave cash to help eradicate polio in Pakistan and India in a bid to justify how he earned his money.

Documents show that Mr Bannon had regular correspondence with Epstein, who offered to help the far-right political figure spread his conservative ideology in Europe.

Millions of pages on Epstein, along with photos and videos, have been published by US authorities since Mr Trump took office in January 2025.