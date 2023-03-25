Envoy made rare prison visits to three US citizens in China, official says

WASHINGTON - Chinese-American citizen Kai Li, jailed in China on spying charges he denies, received a rare in-person visit last week from the US Ambassador to Beijing and urged the US government to continue to work for his release, Li’s son said on Friday.

Over the course of the past month, US Ambassador Nicholas Burns had the first meetings in more than five years with at least three US citizens whom Washington says have been wrongfully detained, a senior US official and family members said.

Mr Burns met Li on March 16 in a Shanghai prison, Li’s son Harrison said. Li, a computer scientist, has been held in China since 2016 and was handed a 10-year jail sentence in 2018 for espionage.

“The biggest message that my dad wanted to convey is to remind everyone in the US government and the public that... he’s 100 per cent innocent,” Harrison Li said. “Of course the US government knows this, but he said it just bears repeating.”

Mr Burns wanted to shake Li’s hand but Chinese authorities did not allow that, Harrison Li said. The two could see and hear each other in an hour-long meeting through a floor-to-ceiling glass partition, he said.

Harrison Li said that when the ambassador asked his father what he hoped to do once he was released, he replied that he wanted to work on “improving relations between the United States and China.”

China did not allow in-person visits during its prolonged Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr Burns has also met with Mark Swidan, a Texas-based businessman who was convicted by a Chinese court in 2019 and David Lin, an American pastor detained in China since 2006, the senior US official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

He did not provide the dates but said Mr Burns visited the men “within the last few weeks” and that “this is the first time he’s actually had a chance to get face-to-face.”

Mr Burns has accompanied consular officers on prison visits to US citizens held in China, a State Department spokesman said.