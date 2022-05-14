End of US abortion law would mark swing to religious right

The leak of a draft opinion penned by conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, one that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade verdict decriminalising abortion across the United States, has supercharged an already heated political landscape.
The stakes are high - and not only for the rights of women. Overturning Roe v Wade is a slippery slope; such a decision could impact the fundamental principle and practice of the separation of church and state.
Once again, tall fences encircle a key federal building in Washington - the US Supreme Court, the arbiter of the American Constitution.
Security has been tightened for Supreme Court justices; three conservative justices, including the 72-year-old Justice Alito, have been heckled by protesters at their homes.
"I think it's politically catastrophic," Professor Marie Griffith, a distinguished professor and director of the John C. Danforth Centre on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, told The Straits Times.
"It polarises us still further than we're already polarised - and there's already so much fire, and really hatred, across political lines. This just throws a bomb into all of that," said Prof Griffith, author of the 2017 book titled Moral Combat: How Sex Divided American Christians And Fractured American Politics.
Public polling shows a majority of Americans support preserving Roe v Wade and the right of a woman to choose to have an abortion.
But Pew Research noted earlier this month that "public attitudes about the legality of abortion are largely divided along partisan lines - and to a greater extent than in past decades".
Prof Griffith wrote in her book that "the politics surrounding abortion (has) become a zero-sum game".
This is very evident today, in the anger and invective, with conservatives calling pro-abortion activists murderers and baby-killers.
"It's hard for me to imagine how (the anger is) going to be turned up that much more," Prof Griffith said.
The election of Mr Donald Trump as president in 2016 was certainly in part a conservative backlash against progressive values - same-sex unions for instance.
The fall 2016 issue of the bi-weekly evangelical magazine World featured an image of Mr Trump's then adversary Hillary Clinton as a masked and hooded angel of death.
Roe v Wade, ever since it was handed down, has been a prime target of conservatives.
It was no secret that a big part of their strategy in 2016 was to propel Mr Trump to power and engineer a conservative majority on the nine-person Supreme Court bench - which would then overturn Roe v Wade.
And president Trump did just that; his three Supreme Court appointments - Mr Neil Gorsuch, Mr Brett Kavanaugh and Mrs Amy Coney Barrett - tilted the balance on the bench. That put the writing on the wall for Roe v Wade - and there is little the Democratic Party can do about it.
If Roe v Wade is actually overturned - a likely outcome, with the decision potentially coming in just a few months - 13 states, mostly in the south and the mid-west, would ban abortion immediately or very soon after, according to a New York Times analysis.
That would mean many women would have to go to another state if they want an abortion. But many cannot afford to do that. Thus, the change will disproportionately affect poorer and minority women.
Legal experts say that down the road, same-sex marriage, and even inter-racial marriage and possibly contraception, may also be casualties.
And the greater portent is a swing towards religious conservatism.
"We seem to be heading into... a state run by evangelical Christians," Professor Susan Merrill Squier, professor emerita of English and women's, gender, and sexuality studies at Penn State University, told CNN on Thursday .
Prof Squier was a contemporary of Justice Alito at Princeton University.
In an open letter published on May 9, she and her fellow alumnae of that class of 1972 wrote: "We find it bitter indeed to see the draft Supreme Court opinion reverse the strides we thoughtwe were making, as part of one of the first classes of Princeton women, towards a world of equity and fairness for women of all races and social and economic positions."
Separately, Prof Merrill told The Straits Times: "It's remarkable to read the document and see him (Justice Alito) go back into British law - and see how intertwined British law is with a theocratic perspective.
"It does seem to be a very theocratic and conservative religious position that this is putting forth."
She added: "I want to be careful because, of course, it's not all evangelical Christians.
"But evangelical Christianity is really getting… more than a toehold in this country, it's got the entire foot in."