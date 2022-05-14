End of US abortion law would mark swing to religious right

The leak of a draft opinion penned by conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, one that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade verdict decriminalising abortion across the United States, has supercharged an already heated political landscape.

The stakes are high - and not only for the rights of women. Overturning Roe v Wade is a slippery slope; such a decision could impact the fundamental principle and practice of the separation of church and state.

Once again, tall fences encircle a key federal building in Washington - the US Supreme Court, the arbiter of the American Constitution.

Security has been tightened for Supreme Court justices; three conservative justices, including the 72-year-old Justice Alito, have been heckled by protesters at their homes.

"I think it's politically catastrophic," Professor Marie Griffith, a distinguished professor and director of the John C. Danforth Centre on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, told The Straits Times.

"It polarises us still further than we're already polarised - and there's already so much fire, and really hatred, across political lines. This just throws a bomb into all of that," said Prof Griffith, author of the 2017 book titled Moral Combat: How Sex Divided American Christians And Fractured American Politics.

Public polling shows a majority of Americans support preserving Roe v Wade and the right of a woman to choose to have an abortion.

But Pew Research noted earlier this month that "public attitudes about the legality of abortion are largely divided along partisan lines - and to a greater extent than in past decades".

Prof Griffith wrote in her book that "the politics surrounding abortion (has) become a zero-sum game".

This is very evident today, in the anger and invective, with conservatives calling pro-abortion activists murderers and baby-killers.

"It's hard for me to imagine how (the anger is) going to be turned up that much more," Prof Griffith said.