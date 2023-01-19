Embattled US lawmaker George Santos was drag queen in Brazil pageants, associates say

Representative George Santos is the first openly gay Republican to win a seat in the US House of Representatives as a non-incumbent. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

SAO PAULO – US Representative George Santos competed as a drag queen in Brazilian beauty pageants 15 years ago, two acquaintances told Reuters on Wednesday, adding to contrasts that have drawn criticism of the openly gay Republican congressman’s staunchly conservative views.

The embattled freshman congressman has also faced calls from fellow New York Republicans to step down over fabrications about his career and history.

A 58-year-old Brazilian performer, who uses the drag name Eula Rochard, said she befriended Mr Santos when he was cross-dressing in 2005 at the first gay pride parade in Niteroi, a Rio de Janeiro suburb. Three years later, Mr Santos competed in a drag beauty pageant in Rio, Ms Rochard said.

Another person from Niteroi who knew the 34-year-old congressman but asked not to be named said he participated in drag queen beauty pageants and aspired to be Miss Gay Rio de Janeiro.

Mr Santos said on Twitter on Thursday that claims “that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen” are “categorically false”, adding: “I will not be distracted nor fazed by this.”

Mr Santos is the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat in Congress as a non-incumbent, but has positioned himself as a staunch conservative on many social issues.

He has backed Florida’s “don’t say gay” Bill, which prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Republicans are increasingly denouncing drag shows and performers, claiming they are harmful to children.

Mr Santos, responding in October to criticism of his support for the “don’t say gay” Bill, told USA Today: “I am openly gay, have never had an issue with my sexual identity in the past decade, and I can tell you and assure you, I will always be an advocate for LGBTQ folks.”

Ms Rochard said the congressman was a “poor” drag queen in 2005, with a simple black dress. But in 2008, “he came back to Niteroi with a lot of money”, and a flamboyant pink dress to show for it.

Mr Santos competed in a drag beauty pageant that year using the drag name Kitara Ravache but lost, Ms Rochard said.

“He’s changed a lot, but he was always a liar. He was always such a dreamer,” Ms Rochard said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US Republican Santos says everyone lies on their resumes. For once, he’s not lying.
US Republican Santos to be removed from Congress if he broke campaign finance laws

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top