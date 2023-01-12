Embattled George Santos defies New York Republicans' call to step down

WASHINGTON - Embattled US Representative George Santos said he had no plans to heed fellow New York Republicans’ calls to step down, a plea they made on Wednesday due to what they called “lie after lie after lie” about his career and history.

Top House of Representatives Republican Kevin McCarthy said he had no intention of pressuring Mr Santos, part of his narrow 222-212 majority, despite the public plea by more than a dozen top Republicans, many of them from Mr Santos’ suburban New York City district.

The New York Republicans made their plea at a news conference two days after a non-partisan watchdog accused Mr Santos of breaking campaign finance laws in a filing with the Federal Election Commission.

“It’s just lie after lie after lie. It became a pattern,” said Mr Joseph Cairo Jr, the party chairman in Nassau County.

Republican Representative Nick Langworthy from western New York and Representative Anthony D’Esposito, who represents a district next to that of Mr Santos, were also among those calling on the first-term congressman to step down.

“I join with my colleagues in saying that George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” he said.

Mr Santos rejected those calls in remarks to reporters at the Capitol and elaborated on his plans on Twitter.

“I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party and politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office,” he wrote, referring to the congressional district he represents.

Mr McCarthy on Wednesday told reporters that voters, not lawmakers, should choose who represents them. “In America today, you’re innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Mr Santos, who represents much of Nassau County, as well as a small slice of New York City, has admitted to fabricating much of his resume.

He won his November race over Democrat Robert Zimmerman by a margin of 7.5 percentage points.

But his victory was quickly overshadowed by media reports indicating that the persona he presented to voters was largely a work of fiction.

Among other claims, Mr Santos said he had degrees from New York University and Baruch College, despite neither institution having any record of him attending. He claimed to have worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, which was also untrue.

He also falsely said that he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.

“For him to make up this story that his parents were Holocaust survivors is beyond the pale. It is simply tragic and outrageous and disgusting,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. “He is a stain on the House of Representatives.”