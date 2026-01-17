Straitstimes.com header logo

Elon Musk’s X largely back up after outage affects thousands worldwide

Elon Musk's X platform also experienced an outage earlier this week, on Jan 13.

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk’s X was mostly restored after an outage impacted tens of thousands of users globally on Jan 16, according to Downdetector.com.

At the peak, there were more than 74,000 reports of issues with the social media platform in the United States around 10.14am ET, data from the outage-tracking website showed.

That eased to about 4,000 by 12.34pm ET.

The actual number may differ from what is shown on the platform as the site relies on user-submitted reports.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reason for the outage.

Outage reports in the UK dropped to 440 from more than 14,000, while those in India fell to 500.

Reports from Canada also eased, according to the website.

The platform also experienced

an outage earlier this week

that peaked at more than 28,300 reports in the US and more than 8,000 in the UK. REUTERS

