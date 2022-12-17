Elon Musk's Twitter suspension of journalists draws global backlash

NEW YORK - Twitter’s unprecedented suspension of at least five journalists over claims they revealed the real-time location of owner Elon Musk drew swift backlash from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organisations across the globe on Friday.

Officials from France, Germany, the UK and the European Union condemned the suspensions, with some saying the platform was jeopardising press freedom.

The episode, which one well-known security research labelled the “Thursday Night Massacre”, is being regarded by critics as fresh evidence of the billionaire, who considers himself a “free speech absolutist,” eliminating speech and users he personally dislikes.

Mr Roland Lescure, the French Minister of Industry, tweeted on Friday that following Mr Musk’s suspension of journalists, he would suspend his own activity on Twitter.

Ms Melissa Fleming, head of communications for the United Nations, tweeted she was “deeply disturbed” by the suspensions and “media freedom is not a toy.”

The German Foreign Office warned Twitter that the ministry had a problem with moves that jeopardised press freedom.

The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Mr Musk’s private plane using publicly available information.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended the account and others that tracked private jets, despite Mr Musk’s previous tweet saying he would not suspend ElonJet in the name of free speech.

Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of “live location information.”

Then on Thursday evening, several journalists including from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post were suspended from Twitter with no notice.

In an email to Reuters overnight, Twitter’s head of trust and safety said the team manually reviewed “any and all accounts” that violated the new privacy policy by posting direct links to the ElonJet account.

“I understand that the focus seems to be mainly on journalist accounts but we applied the policy equally to journalists and non-journalist accounts today,” Ms Ella Irwin said in the email.