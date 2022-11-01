Elon Musk, who runs 4 other companies, to become Twitter CEO

WASHINGTON - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for US$44 billion (S$62 billion).

The move comes after Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

Musk also runs electric vehicle maker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling firm the Boring Company.

Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit” in a sign alluding to this move.

Last week, Musk’s takeover of the social media company for US$44 billion concluded a months-long saga.

Since then, Musk and a group of his advisers have tightened their grip over Twitter.

They have met with company executives to work on layoffs, ordered up product changes, talked with advertisers and reviewed content moderation policies, according to more than a dozen current and former employees involved in the efforts.

The priorities for the world’s richest man and his advisers at Twitter are twofold, five of the people said: They are working on how to trim the company’s ranks while also exploring a slew of changes to Twitter’s mobile app.

For now, the timing and scope of layoffs remains fluid as lists of the top and lower performers at the company are finalised, the people said.

Musk’s advisers have also assigned a team of Twitter’s engineers to work on its “verification” programme, the system that doles out badges to high-profile or notable users to confirm their profiles’ authenticity.

Twitter could charge users US$20 (S$28) a month to retain their verified status, two people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Musk flew to New York on Sunday after spending much of last week at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, according to one person familiar with his movements.

Some of his trusted confidants remain in San Francisco, the people said, including David Sacks, a venture capitalist, and Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter product leader and partner at the investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, which invested in Musk’s buyout of Twitter.

Other advisers, many of whom were in a “war room” with Musk at Twitter’s headquarters last week, include Jared Birchall, the head of Musk’s family office; Alex Spiro, his personal lawyer; and Jason Calacanis, a tech investor and podcaster, said six people with knowledge of the matter.

Musk also brought about 50 engineers, product leaders and staff members to Twitter from his other companies, said four people with knowledge of the matter and internal documents viewed by The New York Times. NYTIMES, REUTERS