Elon Musk took drugs with some Tesla board members: Report

NEW YORK – Mr Elon Musk’s use of illegal drugs was common knowledge among several current and former Tesla and SpaceX directors, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Feb 3.

There was concern about the volume of Mr Musk’s illegal drug use and that he consumed drugs with some of his board members, the newspaper reported, citing people who witnessed the drug use or were briefed on it.

The board did not hold investigations on the issue, nor did it document any concerns, the paper said.

The relationship between Mr Musk and his directors was slammed by a Delaware judge this week, who cited the board’s conflicts of interest in her ruling that Mr Musk’s US$55 billion (S$74 billion) pay package was excessive.

Mr Musk and Mr Alex Spiro, his lawyer, did not respond to the WSJ’s requests for comment.

The paper previously reported that Mr Musk used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties.

In that WSJ report, Mr Spiro said Mr Musk was regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and never failed a test.

Some friends and directors felt they had to take illegal drugs with Mr Musk as it could otherwise upset him, the paper reported on Feb 3, citing some of the people.

They also did not want to risk “losing the social capital” of being in his circle, the paper said.

Mr Musk responded on X to the WSJ story in January about his alleged drug use.

“Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it!” Mr Musk posted on X, citing Tesla and SpaceX as being the world’s most valuable car and space companies.

“If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!”

Mr Musk oversees six companies: Tesla, SpaceX and X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter; the tunneling venture The Boring Co; brain implant developer Neuralink; and artificial intelligence start-up xAI. BLOOMBERG