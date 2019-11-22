Elon Musk scorns caver for prying into his finances as trial looms

SAN FRANCISCO (BLOOMBERG) - Elon Musk asked a judge to let him ignore a request for a deep dive into his financial records from the cave explorer who sued him after they traded insults last year.

Vernon Unsworth wants the records, including a calculation of Musk's net worth, for a defamation trial set to start in December in Los Angeles.

The British caver didn't explain in his subpoena why he's seeking the records.

Musk's lawyers said in a filing Thursday (Nov 21) that disclosing the information would be "highly prejudicial" to their client and would "inflame the jury."

Besides, they said, Musk already has testified under oath that his net worth is "substantially in excess of US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion)."

"There is no amount of compensatory damages that a jury could properly award Mr. Unsworth on his claim, for which any net worth of Mr. Musk in excess of US$1 billion would be relevant," they wrote.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk has an estimated net worth of US$27.3 billion.

Musk and Unsworth locked horns last year after the caver said in an interview on CNN that a mini-submarine Musk had sent to Thailand to help in a rescue of a group of boys trapped in a cave was a "PR stunt." Unsworth added that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts." Musk responded by calling Unsworth a "pedo guy" in a tweet and a "child rapist" in an email to a BuzzFeed reporter.