Elon Musk says X will make its algorithm open source in seven days

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Billionaire Mr Musk did not say why X was making its algorithm open source.

WASHINGTON - Social media platform X will open its new algorithm to the public in seven days, Elon Musk said on Jan 10, including the code used to decide what posts and advertisements are recommended to users.

“This will be repeated every 4 weeks, with comprehensive developer notes, to help you understand what changed,” Mr Musk, who owns X, said in a post on the platform.

The billionaire didn’t say why X was making its algorithm open source. He and the company have clashed several times with regulators over content being shown to users.

European regulators in particular have stepped up scrutiny of the company with a focus on misinformation, inadequate content moderation and shortcomings in transparency.

In July, the French authorities asked the company to share its algorithm as part of a probe into allegations of bias and manipulation.

X at the time said it would not comply with the request, accusing the investigation of being politically motivated. BLOOMBERG