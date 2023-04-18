Elon Musk says he will start 'TruthGPT' AI: Fox News

SAN FRANCISCO - Billionaire Elon Musk said he will launch an artificial intelligence (AI), which he calls “TruthGPT,” in an apparent challenge to ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI.

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT,’ or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe,” Mr Musk said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s anchor Tucker Carlson to be aired later on Monday.

“And I think this might be the best path to safety, in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe, it is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,” he said, according to some excerpts of the interview.

Mr Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Mr Musk has been poaching AI researchers from Alphabet Inc’s Google to launch a startup to rival OpenAI, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Last month, Mr Musk registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing.

The firm lists Mr Musk as the sole director and Mr Jared Birchall, the managing director of Mr Musk’s family office, as a secretary.

The move came even after Mr Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s newly launched GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Mr Musk also reiterated his warnings about AI during the interview with Mr Carlson, saying “AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production” according to the excerpts.

“It has the potential of civilizational destruction,” he said.

He tweeted over the weekend that he had met with former US President Barack Obama when he was president and told him that Washington needed to “encourage AI regulation.”

Mr Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but he stepped down from the company’s board in 2018.

In 2019, he tweeted that he left OpenAI because he had to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

He also tweeted at that time that other reasons for his departure from OpenAI were, “Tesla was competing for some of the same people as OpenAI and I didn’t agree with some of what OpenAI team wanted to do.”

Mr Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, has also become chief executive of Twitter, a social media platform he had bought for US$44 billion (S$58 billion) last year.

In January, Microsoft Corp announced a further multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, intensifying competition with rival Google and fuelling the race to attract AI funding in Silicon Valley. REUTERS