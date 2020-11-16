Elon Musk says he 'most likely' has Covid-19

WASHINGTON • Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday that he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, though he continued to cast doubt on the accuracy of the tests, citing the "wildly different results from different labs".

Mr Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), said his symptoms are "that of a minor cold".

He first disclosed on Twitter on Friday that he had received inconclusive results using Becton, Dickinson and Co's rapid antigen test, getting two negative and two positive results.

Rapid tests have become more widely used in the fight against Covid-19, but these are known to be less accurate than the more common polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

Mr Musk, 49, has sown doubts about Covid-19, questioning the virality of the disease and claiming fatality rates are overstated. In his Saturday tweet, he said "coronavirus is a type of cold", seemingly downplaying its risks.

"A little up and down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy and cloudy head than coughing/sneezing," the Tesla CEO wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms.

His presence at the weekend launch of four Nasa astronauts into orbit aboard his SpaceX company's spacecraft had been thrown into question due to Covid-19.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS