Elon Musk ramps up anti-Biden posts on X

WASHINGTON - Last month, Mr Elon Musk posted on the social platform X that President Joe Biden “obviously barely knows what’s going on.”

“He is just a tragic front for a far left political machine,” Mr Musk wrote. It was the 29th time this year that he had posted about the president on X, formerly known as Twitter, which Mr Musk bought in 2022.

Mr Musk has steadily ramped up his criticism of Mr Biden as the campaign season heats up before the November presidential election. Mr Musk has posted about Mr Biden on X at least seven times a month since January, attacking the president for everything from his age to his policies on immigration and health.

Before that, he posted about Mr Biden twice in December and not at all in November, according to a New York Times analysis. In all, Mr Musk had posted nearly 40 times about Mr Biden this year, compared with about 30 times for all of last year.

In contrast, Mr Musk had posted more than 20 times on X this year about former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. In those posts, Mr Musk defended Trump, arguing that he is a victim of media and prosecutorial bias in the criminal cases that the former president faces.

Mr Musk’s posts about this year’s presidential race stand out because he is signalling a willingness to tip the political scales as the owner of an influential social media platform, something that no other leader of a social media firm has done. And Mr Musk exerts outsize influence over the political discourse on X, where he regularly posts to his 184 million followers.

Mr Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder, has shied away from endorsing candidates and rarely posts political content on Facebook or Instagram. Microsoft’s chief executive Satya Nadella and Google’s chief Sundar Pichai have also not posted political commentary on their companies’ social media platforms, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Mr Bhaskar Chakravorti, the dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University, said Mr Musk’s outspokenness on his political views could have consequences.

“He has ownership and the largest follower base, and he is a much-larger-than-life character with almost godlike status” on one of the largest platforms for political discussion, Mr Chakravorti said. “If he was to really come out and support a candidate and put his weight against it, it could have an impact.”

The White House, the Biden campaign, Mr Musk and X did not respond to requests for comment.

By bringing an ideological bent to X, Mr Musk mirrors what media moguls such as Mr Rupert Murdoch, whose empire includes Fox News and The New York Post, have done by helping shape their outlets’ coverage and broader political discourse, said Ms Sarah Kreps, a professor and director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University.

Mr Murdoch “has a particular ideological valence and most people know what that is, and that permeates through his different media outlets,” she said. “People can opt into those or opt out,” similar to X. Some users – put off by Mr Musk’s ideological bent – have migrated to competing social media platforms, she said.

Still, Mr Musk is unlikely to tip November’s vote, social media experts said. Many of his followers already agree with his political stance, they said, and the platform has shifted right since his acquisition.