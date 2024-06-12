Elon Musk pursued women working at SpaceX for sex, WSJ reports

NEW YORK – SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk pursued women working at the company for sex, including a former intern, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported, citing affidavits signed by one of the women and other interviews.

Former SpaceX executives told the Journal that company policies are not enforced with Mr Musk, and that contributes to a culture of sexism and harassment.

Company president Gwynne Shotwell disagreed with that assessment, telling the newspaper that SpaceX fully investigates all complaints of harassment and takes appropriate actions in response.

Mr Musk and SpaceX did not reply to requests for comment from Bloomberg.

Allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation at SpaceX have been raised in previous legal filings, including California civil rights complaints earlier in 2024.

The WSJ reported in February that Mr Musk had used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties, and that this was common knowledge among several current and former Tesla and SpaceX directors.

Mr Musk was regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and never failed a test, the paper said.

Some friends and directors felt they had to take illegal drugs with Mr Musk as it could otherwise upset him, the journal reported, citing some of the people.

They also did not want to risk “losing the social capital” of being in his circle, the paper said.

Responding to the WSJ story, Mr Musk said in a post on X: “Whatever I’m doing, I should obviously keep doing it! If drugs actually helped improve my net productivity over time, I would definitely take them!” BLOOMBERG