Elon Musk becomes first person to cross $900 billion in net worth following pay package ruling

Elon Musk attends the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington DC, on Nov 19.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s net worth surged to US$749 billion (S$968 billion) late on Dec 19 ‍after ​the Delaware Supreme Court

reinstated Tesla ‍stock options worth US$139 billion

that were voided in 2024, according ​to ​Forbes’ billionaires index.

Mr Musk’s 2018 pay package, once worth US$56 billion, was restored by the Delaware Supreme Court on Dec 19, ‍two years after a lower court struck down the ​compensation deal as “unfathomable.”

The ⁠Supreme Court said that a 2024 ruling that rescinded the pay package had been improper and inequitable to Mr Musk.

Earlier this ​week, Mr Musk became the first person ever to surpass US$600 billion in net ‌worth on the ​heels of reports that his aerospace startup SpaceX was likely to go public.

In November, Tesla shareholders separately approved a US$1 trillion pay plan for Mr Musk, the largest corporate pay package in history, as investors endorsed his vision ‍of morphing the EV maker into an AI and ​robotics juggernaut.

Mr Musk’s fortune now exceeds that of Google co-founder ​Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, ‌by nearly US$500 billion, according to Forbes’ billionaires list. REUTERS

