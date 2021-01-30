Eleven US soldiers hospitalised at Texas base after ingesting substance

AUSTIN (REUTERS) - Eleven soldiers at a military base in Texas were hospitalised, with two in critical condition, after ingesting an unidentified substance during a training exercise on Thursday, the US Army said on Friday (Jan 29).

The soldiers from Fort Bliss in El Paso were completing a field training exercise when the incident occurred, the Army's public affairs office said in a statement.

"The soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorised food supply distribution channels," the statement said, but it did not identify what was eaten.

It said the incident was under investigation.

The hospitalised soldiers include one warrant officer, two non-commissioned officers and eight enlisted members.

None were identified to the media.

"We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available," Major-General Sean Bernabe, senior mission commander of the 1st Armoured Division and Fort Bliss, said in the statement.

The US Army's 1st Armoured Division, with about 17,000 soldiers, is nicknamed "Old Ironsides."