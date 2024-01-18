Electric car owners confront a harsh foe: Cold weather

CHICAGO – With Chicago temperatures sinking below zero, electric vehicle charging stations have become scenes of desperation: depleted batteries, confrontational drivers and lines stretching out onto the street.

“When it’s cold like this, cars aren’t functioning well, chargers aren’t functioning well, and people don’t function so well either,” said Mr Javed Spencer, an Uber driver who said he had done little else in the last three days besides charge his rented Chevy Bolt and worry about being stranded with a dead battery – again.

Mr Spencer, 27, said he set out Jan 14 for a charging station with 48.2 km left on his battery. Within minutes, the battery was dead. He had to have the car towed to the station.

“When I finally plugged it in, it wasn’t getting any charge,” he said. Recharging the battery, which usually takes Mr Spencer an hour, took five hours.

With more people owning electric vehicles than ever before, cold snaps this winter have created headaches for electric vehicle owners, as freezing temperatures drain batteries and reduce driving range.

And the problems may persist a little longer. Chicago and other parts of the United States and Canada this week have been stunned by bitterly cold temperatures. On Jan 16, wind chills plummeted near minus 34 deg C across much of the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service. Dangerously low temperatures and waves of snow are expected to stick through the end of the week.

“It’s kind of like, I don’t really want a Tesla”

Vehicles use more energy to heat their batteries and cabin in cold weather, so it is normal to see energy consumption increase, Tesla reminds users in a post on its website, where it offers a few tips for drivers: Keep the charge level above 20 per cent to reduce the impact of freezing temperatures.

Tesla also recommends that drivers use its “scheduled departure” feature to register the start of a trip in advance, so the vehicle can determine the best time to start charging and preconditioning. That allows the car to operate at peak efficiency from the moment it starts.

In a painfully chilly car park in Chicago on Jan 16, Tesla drivers huddled in their cars waiting for a charge.

That morning, Mr Nick Sethi, 35, an engineer in Chicago, said he had found his Tesla frozen shut.

He spent an hour in minus 20 deg C temperatures struggling with the locks.

Finally, he was able to chisel out the embedded trunk handle to open it, clambering in and driving his Model Y Long Range SUV 8 km to the closest supercharging station. He joined a long line of Tesla drivers.