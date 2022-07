Elderly man, synagogue teacher among those killed in shooting

WASHINGTON • Among those killed in the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were a teacher at a synagogue and a man in his 70s who came from Mexico to visit his family.

Mr Nicolas Toledo was the first victim identified after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on the crowds at the parade on Monday, killing six and wounding more than 36.

"My grandfather Nicolas Toledo, father of eight and grandfather to many, left us this morning July 4th, what was supposed to be a fun family day turned into a horrific nightmare for us all," his granddaughter, Ms Xochil Toledo, said. "Not only was Nicolas a loving man, creative, adventurous and funny. As a family we are broken, and numb."

Mr Toledo's family set up a page on crowdfunding service GoFundMe to raise money to send his body back to his native Mexico. The page had raised more than US$33,000 (S$46,000) as at yesterday.

Mr Toledo, in his 70s, had been visiting his family. He spent his final days swimming and being among relatives, his relatives said.

Some of his family members were wounded in the shooting but were expected to survive, CBS Chicago reported.

Another person killed in the shooting was Ms Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a Highland Park synagogue.

The North Shore Congregation Israel confirmed Ms Sundheim's death in an e-mail to congregants.

"There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki's death and sympathy for her family and loved ones," the synagogue said.

"Jacki's work, kindness and warmth touched us all, from her teaching at the Gates of Learning Preschool to guiding innumerable among us through life's moments of joy and sorrow," it added.

She is survived by her husband and daughter.

REUTERS