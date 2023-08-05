Economic worries could cost Biden some of his 2020 supporters, poll shows

WASHINGTON – Many Americans who voted for US President Joe Biden in 2020 say they believe the economy has fared poorly under his stewardship, and that they may not vote for him in the 2024 election, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Mr Biden, a Democrat who in 2020 defeated former president Donald Trump, could be on track for a rematch in 2024 against his old foe, who leads the Republican nomination contest.

Poll respondents were asked which of the two they would vote for “if the election for president were held today”, and 19 per cent of Mr Biden’s 2020 voters participating in the poll said they either were not sure or would pick someone other than Mr Biden or Trump. Six per cent of Mr Biden’s 2020 voters picked Trump.

Forty-two per cent of Mr Biden’s 2020 voters in the poll said the economy was “worse” than it was in 2020, compared with 33 per cent who said it was “better” and 24 per cent who said it was “about the same”.

The poll results underscore a dynamic White House officials are fighting to reverse with visits in August to towns across the country to raise awareness of Mr Biden’s efforts to help the economy.

Mr Biden himself will visit Arizona, New Mexico and Utah from Aug 7 to 10 to hail how his Inflation Reduction Act law will boost manufacturing and fight climate change.

About half the respondents in the poll who voted for Mr Biden in 2020 said they have heard little or nothing of his major policy initiatives to reduce inflation or boost spending on infrastructure.

Most of Mr Biden’s 2020 voters in the poll – 78 per cent – said they approved of his performance as president, well above his 40 per cent approval rating among all respondents.

But a critical division exists among Mr Biden’s 2020 voters.

Among those who do not approve of his performance, respondents were roughly twice as likely to say inflation was America’s biggest problem, compared with the 2020 Biden voters who said the president is doing a good job. Those who approve of Mr Biden put relatively more emphasis on the dangers of political extremism.

“The difference is the focus on inflation and the cost of living,” said Mr Chris Jackson, a public opinion researcher at polling firm Ipsos, which conducts polls for Reuters and other media organisations. He added there was still time for Mr Biden to court his wayward supporters.

“They are not off the board. They materially need to be feeling better and they have to think Biden is doing something,” Mr Jackson said.

Lack of enthusiasm

The poll results point to a lack of enthusiasm for Mr Biden and highlights the risks that Democrats might not turn out as strongly at the polls in 2024, and that independents who voted Democratic in 2020 could vote Republican in 2024.

US households have struggled with the most severe inflation in decades under Mr Biden, though the rate of price increases has recently fallen sharply. Economic growth has been modest, though the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest levels in decades.