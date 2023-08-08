Eastern US battens down ahead of ‘potent’ storm system

NEW YORK - Severe thunderstorms forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reroute airplanes across the eastern United States on Monday while it also warned that departing flights might be paused as a line of heavy rain stretched from the Deep South to New England.

Flights out of Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, Philadelphia and the New York City area could all see their departures delayed, the FAA cautioned in a post on the X social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The worst of the storms were expected to develop in southern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, the US Storm Prediction Center said.

“This is a really potent storm system coming through especially for this time of year,’’ said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

The National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm watches on Monday afternoon for large swaths of the Eastern US, from Pennsylvania to South Carolina. Some areas are warned to look out for damaging winds up to 121kmh and hail that could reach 3.8cm in diameter, or roughly the size of a table tennis ball.

The system has led to tornado watches being posted across at least eight states and prompted federal offices in Washington to close early.

The US Office of Personnel Management said federal offices in Washington would close by 3pm. The University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, also closed early and cancelled classes on Monday.

David Roth, a forecaster at the agency, said the storms may consolidate as they move east into a squall line, a group of storms arranged in a band.

“This should be ending tonight,” he said. “But when depends on where you are.”

The Washington area can expect to be on watch until about 9pm local time (Tuesday 9am Singapore time), while watches issued further north in New Jersey are effective until 11pm.

Across the eastern US, 49.4 million people faced an enhanced risk of dangerous storms and flooding, with an additional 38 million facing a slight risk, including New York City and Pittsburgh.

The worst threat will likely be high winds, Mr Hurley said.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division is warning residents to prepare for the storms and cautioning people to charge cell phones and have a way of receiving weather alerts, according to a social media post. BLOOMBERG, NYTIMES