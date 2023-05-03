E. Jean Carroll called minutes after Trump allegedly raped her, friend testifies

NEW YORK - A friend of E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday backed up the writer’s account of being raped by Donald Trump, testifying during a civil trial that she received a phone call about the alleged attack minutes after it occurred.

Author Lisa Birnbach told a jury in Manhattan federal court that she “vividly” remembered Ms Carroll calling her one evening in the spring of 1996 and saying Mr Trump had just attacked her in a dressing room in the lingerie section of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City.

The rape claim arose in Ms Carroll’s 2019 memoir, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal. Under cross-examination on Monday, she denied making up her claims to drive publicity for the memoir.

Ms Carroll’s civil lawsuit for battery and defamation alleges Mr Trump raped her and then tarred her reputation by claiming in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform that the former Elle magazine advice columnist’s case was a “complete con job” and a “Hoax and a lie.”

Mr Trump, a Republican seeking to regain the US presidency in 2024, has denied the allegations and said he has never met Ms Carroll, whom he accuses of making up the story.

Ms Birnbach, author of many books including The Official Preppy Handbook, said Ms Carroll told her Mr Trump slammed her into the wall, pulled down her tights and “penetrated her with his penis.”

“I whispered, E. Jean, he raped you. You should go to the police,” Ms Birnbach testified.

On Monday, Ms Carroll wrapped up her third day on the witness stand, where she recounted the alleged assault and responded to pointed cross-examination by a lawyer for Mr Trump, who questioned nearly every aspect of her account.

Ms Carroll told jurors last week that Mr Trump put his fingers into her vagina, which she called “extremely painful,” and then inserted his penis.

Ms Birnbach testified that Ms Carroll refused to go to the police after the alleged rape and asked her to never tell anyone about the incident.

“Instead of wallowing, she puts on lipstick, dusts herself off and moves on,” Ms Birnbach said, explaining why her friend stayed silent about the alleged assault for decades.

A lawyer for Mr Trump, W. Perry Brandt, probed Birnbach’s allegiance to the Democratic Party and open disdain for Mr Trump, citing podcast appearances and social media posts where she described him as a “madman,” “narcissistic sociopath” and “Russian agent.”

Under questioning from one of Ms Carroll’s lawyers, Ms Birnbach said she would “never in a million years” lie to hurt Mr Trump politically.