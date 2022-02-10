'Dutch' and 'Razzlekhan,': US couple behind record bitcoin haul

WASHINGTON (AFP) - She's accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin with her husband, but her alleged crimes are likely to be overshadowed by an excruciating foray into rap music.

Heather Morgan, also known - largely to herself - as "raunchy rapper" Razzlekhan, was arrested along with her husband Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein in Manhattan on Tuesday (Feb 8).

The headline announced by the Justice Department was the couple's alleged involvement in laundering bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the virtual currency exchange Bitfinex.

But public attention was swiftly diverted when it emerged that Morgan had another life as an aspiring rap star, and had put out a video that became an Internet sensation for its sheer awfulness.

Dubbed "Bitcoin Bonnie and Crypto Clyde" by financial newsletter Morning Brew, Lichtenstein, 34, and Morgan, 31, are being held without bail until a hearing on Friday.

Details about Lichtenstein, a dual US-Russian national from Illinois, and Morgan, who is from California, have emerged since their arrest from their voluminous social media presence.

Morgan's cringeworthy rap videos in particular were burning up the Internet before being taken offline.

On her website, Morgan calls herself "Razzlekhan" or the "Versace Bedouin" - "the raunchy rapper with more pizzazz that Genghis Khan."

"I'm a real risk taker/pirate riding the flood/I'm a bada** money maker," she raps in one video, in which she refers to herself as the "Crocodile of Wall Street".

"Come real far but don't know where I'm headed/Blindly following rules is for fools," she says, gyrating on Wall Street wearing sunglasses, a leopard print scarf, and shiny gold jacket.

"Her art often resembles something in between an acid trip and a delightful nightmare," Morgan wrote about herself on her website, Razzlekhan.com.

"Definitely not for the faint of heart or easily offended."

"Razz likes to push the limits of what people are comfortable with," she said.

"Her style has often been described as 'sexy horror comedy'."