Duelling US Senate, House views on funding raise likelihood of government shutdown

WASHINGTON - The US Senate on Tuesday was set to try to move forward on a bipartisan bill meant to stop the government from shutting down in just five days, while the House sought to push ahead with a conflicting measure backed only by Republicans.

The split between the two chambers suggested that the federal government was increasingly likely to enter its fourth shutdown in a decade on Sunday, a pattern of partisan gridlock that has begun to darken Wall Street’s view of the US government’s credit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell were working in tandem to win passage of a bipartisan short-term extension of federal funding at current levels.

The Senate measure would fund the government through Nov 17, and includes around US$6 billion (S$8.22 billion) for domestic disaster responses and another roughly US$6 billion in aid for Ukraine, according to a Senate aide.

Details of the measure were not yet unveiled, so it was unclear how many weeks this temporary funding would last if approved by Congress.

The Senate was set to vote on whether to open debate on the bill, with at least 60 of the chamber’s 100 votes needed to clear the hurdle.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday told reporters he would seek approval from his splintered Republicans on a bill that also would temporarily fund the government.

But he intends to attach tough border and immigration restrictions that are unlikely to win support from enough Democrats in the House or Senate to become law.

Democratic President Joe Biden and Mr McCarthy had aimed to head off a shutdown this year when they agreed in May, at the end of a standoff over the federal debt ceiling, to discretionary spending of US$1.59 trillion for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

But hardliners to the right of Mr McCarthy have rejected that deal, demanding another US$120 billion in cuts.

Mr McCarthy’s measure would restart construction of the US-Mexico border wall, a signature policy of former President Donald Trump and tighten immigration policies.

Critics have said it would effectively put an end to US asylum for immigrants.