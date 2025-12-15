Drunken raccoon a serial offender, says animal protection officer after Virginia liquor store raid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The raccoon had broken into at least two other nearby stores before it's latest escapade where it smashed several bottles in the liquor store and ended the night asleep on the bathroom floor.

The raccoon that went viral for breaking into a liquor store in the US state of Virginia and passing out drunk was not a first-time offender, an animal protection officer has revealed.

Ms Samantha Martin of Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said the animal behind the break-in late on Nov 28 had previously entered other businesses on the same block, making the liquor store incident part of a longer crime spree.

Speaking on Hear In Hanover, the county’s official podcast, Ms Martin said the raccoon had broken into the row of shops on at least three occasions, American news agency UPI reported on Dec 12.

Apart from the Ashland ABC store, it had also made unscheduled visits to a karate studio and the local Department of Motor Vehicles, where it reportedly helped itself to snacks.

“This is not the first time he’s been in one of the buildings,” she said, adding that the raccoon appeared to know its way around the area.

“But somehow he knows how to get back in this building. He’s a smart little critter.”

During the most recent incident on the night of Black Friday, the raccoon entered the liquor store, smashed several bottles and ended the night asleep on the bathroom floor.

Ms Martin responded to the scene and transported the animal to the shelter, where it spent the night sobering up.

The raccoon was later released near the site of its various escapades. Ms Martin said relocation was not an option, as moving raccoons away from their territory often results in their death.

She added: “I hope he learnt his lesson. But I just say, ‘Enjoy your life.’ I think he’s living his best life, and why not?

“Have a drink or two, especially on Black Friday.”