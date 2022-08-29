Drought, high costs bring US berry giants to Canada's maple syrup land

MONTREAL (REUTERS) - A swath of Canada better known for maple syrup is being tested to mass produce berries normally grown in warmer locales, making it the unexpected beneficiary of extreme weather, local demand and rising costs in traditional growing areas like California.

Driscoll's and grower-owned Naturipe Farms LLC, two of North America's largest fruit sellers, are both testing commercial production of berries in Ontario and Quebec, executives said.

The efforts aim to see if Canada's most populous provinces can be cost-effective regions for larger-scale production of blackberries, raspberries and strawberries despite a colder climate that normally limits berries to a short summer season.

The long-term initiative is being driven by strong demand for local berries - it is cheaper to grow and ship within Canada than to sell imported berries - and by water shortages and drought conditions in California and beyond.

"We have probably gone to most of the obvious places in the world. Now we are moving into more challenging territories," said Soren Bjorn, president of Driscoll's of the Americas, which sources most of its berries from Mexico and the United States.

High fuel costs are also a reason "to grow products closer to where the end game is", or near consumers, said Brian Bocock, vice president of sales and product management at Naturipe Farms, which is testing blueberry and raspberry production in Quebec and Ontario.

No one in traditional growing areas like California is panicking from the efforts to grow berries on a larger scale in Canada. The Canadian trials, for one, are still in their early stages, making it unclear whether Canada could become a more significant player in the berry market in the coming years.

Even with a longer growing season and new varieties, it would be hard for Canada to compete with the likes of major berry-producing regions like California on volume.

"Here the strawberry season, and raspberries similarly - they're set up to be harvested day after day after day, week after week after week," said Daniel Sumner, director of the University of California Agricultural Issues Centre, adding the bigger threat for the state is Mexico with its cheaper labour.

Instead, the berry trials highlight the long-term challenges growers face as climate change reshapes global agriculture, affecting everything from grains to wine.

Olive oil production in Italy, for example, was once the preserve of hot and arid areas but is now produced in northern regions like Val d'Aosta more famous for its ski resorts.

"Climate change is disrupting agriculture and impacting their top lines and bottom lines," Himanshu Gupta, CEO of Climate AI, which works with Driscoll's and models the impact and risk posed by extreme weather on business metrics.

"Adaptation is going to drive winners. The ones who can adapt faster are the ones who are going to end up winning the market."