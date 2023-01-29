'Drought' has New Yorkers asking: 'Where's the snow?'

NEW YORK - The idea of New York in wintertime conjures up images of Manhattan’s Times Square and Central Park shrouded in snow. Not this year. The city is forecast on Sunday to surpass a 50-year record for the latest first snowfall of the season.

It is also close to recording its highest number of consecutive days without any measurable flakes.

The snowless streak has New Yorkers puzzled, some questioning their love-hate relationship with the white stuff.

“It’s really sad,” said retired teacher Anne Hansen. “Basically, we don’t like to see the snow. But now we’re sorely missing it,” she said.

The Big Apple usually gets its first dusting around mid-December. Last season it arrived on Christmas Eve.

A heavy load often results in “snow days”, beloved by children and office workers who gets days off school and work. Kids grab their sleds and head to the nearest grassy slope. Adults cross-country ski around the main parks.

“You stay home, you drink hot cocoa; it’s beautiful and the dog loves it,” filmmaker Renata Romain said.

Joy turns to despair fairly quickly though, as the snow turns yellowy-brown, trash piles up on the sidewalk and trips to the launderette become hazardous.

“The snow is pretty to look at the first day, but afterwards it’s dirty and I don’t like it. It’s slushy. It’s nasty,” added Ms Romain.

Meteorologists define snowfall in NYC as snow that measures at least 0.1 inches (2.5mm) in Central Park. Some flakes fell last Wednesday but not enough to count.

The longest residents have had to wait for measurable snow is Jan 29, a record set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

No snow on Sunday will mean the longest wait since records began in 1869.