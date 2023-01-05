Driver arrested after US family survive steep cliff plunge

LOS ANGELES - A Tesla driver whose family survived their car plunging off a cliff in California has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing the crash, authorities said.

Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, was driving with his wife and two young children along a scenic but treacherous stretch of Highway 1 near San Francisco on Monday when his car left the road and plummeted to the shoreline some 75m below.

Despite the precipitous drop and visible heavy damage sustained by the vehicle, all four passengers survived.

Emergency personnel rappelled down to the wreck, and helicopters were called in to help airlift the family safety.

The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday told AFP Patel had been arrested at Stanford Hospital, and would be transferred to a nearby county jail upon his release from treatment.

“CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene,” the agency said in a statement.

“Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act.”

The stretch of coastline roughly 30km south of central San Francisco is known for crashes, and rescue officials said it was extremely rare for anyone to survive such a steep fall.

Damage to the vehicle indicated it had hit the cliff and flipped over several times during its plunge.

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene on Monday at first believed no one would have survived, but spotted movement through the car’s busted windshield and began a rescue operation involving several helicopters.

“We were actually very shocked when we found survivable victims in the vehicle,” said Mr Brian Pottenger, incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The seven-year-old girl and four-year-old boy sustained only “moderate injuries,” he said.