Dozens of potential jurors at Trump hush money trial dismissed for bias

NEW YORK - The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money trial dismissed dozens of potential jurors on April 15 who said they could not impartially decide whether the former US president is guilty or innocent of criminal charges.

On the first day of the historic criminal trial, the first to involve a former president, Justice Juan Merchan told nearly 100 prospective jurors they must set aside any biases or personal attitudes about the defendant or the case, including “political orientation.”

At least 50 were dismissed after saying they could not be impartial in judging Trump, the 2024 Republican candidate for president.

Others were excused who said they could not serve for other reasons.

“I just couldn’t do it,” one prospective juror was heard to say outside the courtroom.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, has charged Trump with falsifying records to cover up a US$130,000 payment in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels about a 2006 sexual encounter she has said they had.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has testified that he made the payments to buy Ms Daniels’ silence ahead of the 2016 election, in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump has denied any such relationship with Ms Daniels and has pleaded not guilty.

Many prospective panelists stretched their necks to get a look at Trump from their seats in the New York City courtroom.

Lawyers from both sides will seek to impanel 12 jurors and six alternates to hear what could be the only criminal case Trump faces before the Nov 5 election.

Choosing a jury from a pool of people from heavily Democratic Manhattan could take several days, to be followed by opening statements and testimony from a parade of potentially riveting witnesses, including Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels.

Justice Merchan said that in order to convict, jurors must find that Trump is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, not that he is “probably” guilty.