Dozens hurt as plane encounters heavy turbulence on flight to US

NEW YORK (DPA) - Dozens of airline passengers were injured on Saturday (March 10) when their flight from Istanbul to New York encountered heavy turbulence, according to local authorities.

The New York fire department tweeted that 29 people were being treated at the city's John F. Kennedy airport, where the plane had safely landed. None had life-threatening injuries.

Broadcaster NBC said the plane - a Turkish Airlines Boeing 777 with 326 passengers and 21 crew on board - encountered the turbulence above the New England area.