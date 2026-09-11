Dopamine sites sell nothing, and people cannot get enough
Ephrat Livni
- Dopamine sites offer simulated consumption experiences, providing pleasure from anticipation without actual products, helping users resist overconsumption and sparking discussions on mindful digital habits.
- Originating in South Korea, these sites have spread globally, inspiring creative projects like fake food deliveries and virtual smoke breaks that foster community and self-awareness.
- Experts note these sites act as self-binding tools to curb addictive behaviours but warn simulations might increase cravings; some users have formed real friendships through these virtual spaces.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Products that do not exist. Meal deliveries that will never make it to the front door. Smoke breaks lacking the most important ingredient.
All this and more – or is it less? – is available on so-called dopamine sites, which offer nothing tangible and yet have somehow become wildly popular as people navigate a digital landscape that cultivates consumption.