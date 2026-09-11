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Dopamine sites sell nothing, and people cannot get enough

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Dopamine sites play with the notion that much of the pleasure of an indulgence comes from the anticipation of it.

Dopamine sites play with the notion that much of the pleasure of an indulgence comes from the anticipation of it.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Ephrat Livni

  • Dopamine sites offer simulated consumption experiences, providing pleasure from anticipation without actual products, helping users resist overconsumption and sparking discussions on mindful digital habits.
  • Originating in South Korea, these sites have spread globally, inspiring creative projects like fake food deliveries and virtual smoke breaks that foster community and self-awareness.
  • Experts note these sites act as self-binding tools to curb addictive behaviours but warn simulations might increase cravings; some users have formed real friendships through these virtual spaces.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Products that do not exist. Meal deliveries that will never make it to the front door. Smoke breaks lacking the most important ingredient.

All this and more – or is it less? – is available on so-called dopamine sites, which offer nothing tangible and yet have somehow become wildly popular as people navigate a digital landscape that cultivates consumption.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.