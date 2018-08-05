Donald Trump says tariffs are working, US and China are talking

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated,” Trump wrote on Twitter.
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Aug 4) that his strategy of placing steep tariffs on imports of goods from China is "working far better than anyone ever anticipated," and that Beijing was talking to the United States about trade.

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated," Trump wrote on Twitter, citing losses in China's stock market as he predicted the US market could "go up dramatically" once trade deals were renegotiated.

