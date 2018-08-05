Donald Trump says tariffs are working, US and China are talking

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Aug 4) that his strategy of placing steep tariffs on imports of goods from China is "working far better than anyone ever anticipated," and that Beijing was talking to the United States about trade.

"Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated," Trump wrote on Twitter, citing losses in China's stock market as he predicted the US market could "go up dramatically" once trade deals were renegotiated.

Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated. America First....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

....Tariffs have had a tremendous positive impact on our Steel Industry. Plants are opening all over the U.S., Steelworkers are working again, and big dollars are flowing into our Treasury. Other countries use Tariffs against, but when we use them, foolish people scream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

....Tariffs will make our country much richer than it is today. Only fools would disagree. We are using them to negotiate fair trade deals and, if countries are still unwilling to negotiate, they will pay us vast sums of money in the form of Tariffs. We win either way...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

....China, which is for the first time doing poorly against us, is spending a fortune on ads and P.R. trying to convince and scare our politicians to fight me on Tariffs- because they are really hurting their economy. Likewise other countries. We are Winning, but must be strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

(This story is developing)