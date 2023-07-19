Donald Trump loses bid for new trial in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse case

NEW YORK – A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Donald Trump’s request for a new trial on damages after a jury found the former US president liable for sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll and awarded her US$5 million (S$6.6 million).

In a 59-page decision, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan dismissed Trump’s arguments for reducing damages to less than US$1 million, saying the May 9 verdict was neither a “seriously erroneous result” nor a “miscarriage of justice”.

Ms Carroll, 79, accused Trump, 77, of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then branding the incident a hoax in an October 2022 post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump, who is again seeking the presidency, is appealing the verdict. His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ms Carroll is also pursuing a US$10 million defamation lawsuit against Trump over comments he made in the White House in June 2019, after she first accused him of forcing himself upon her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Trump had told a reporter he had not known Ms Carroll, that the former Elle magazine columnist was not his “type”, and that she lied to boost sales of her memoir, which had been excerpted in New York magazine.

Ms Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said her client looks forward to collecting the US$5 million, and “continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her” at a trial of the other defamation lawsuit, scheduled for Jan 15, 2024.

In seeking a reduction in damages, Trump called the US$2 million award for sexual abuse “grossly excessive” because such abuse could have included groping Ms Carroll’s breasts through clothing, “which is a far cry from rape”.

But the judge said New York’s penal law defines rape much more narrowly than ordinary people think of the term, and Trump was wrong to insist it excused him.

The proof convincingly established, and the jury implicitly found that Trump deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms Carroll with his fingers causing immediate pain and long lasting emotional and psychological harm, the judge wrote.

“Mr Trump’s argument, therefore, ignores the bulk of the evidence at trial, misinterprets the jury’s verdict, and (ignored) evidence of what actually occurred between Ms Carroll and Mr Trump,” he added.

Judge Kaplan also said the evidence justified awarding Ms Carroll US$3 million for defamation, rejecting Trump’s claim that the award was based on “pure speculation” about how Ms Carroll’s reputation was harmed.

Ms Carroll filed her first lawsuit in November 2019. She amended it after Trump disparaged her in a CNN town hall one day after the US$5 million verdict, calling her account “fake” and her a “whack job”.

Trump is also suing Ms Carroll for defamation, after she said “oh yes, he did; oh yes, he did” when asked on CNN about the jury finding that he did not commit rape. Ms Carroll wants to dismiss that claim, saying her statement was “substantially true” and reflected her thoughts as the verdict was read.

Trump faces many other legal problems. These include a federal indictment for taking classified documents and obstructing government efforts to reclaim them, a New York indictment over hush money payments to a porn star before the 2016 election, and possible charges over his efforts to stay in the White House following his 2020 election loss. REUTERS