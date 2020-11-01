Donald Trump bulldozed his way to the top

WASHINGTON - To his critics, he is amoral, unscrupulous, a conman from Queens, a bully, now an imperious President, surrounded with ideologues and sycophants, channelling a narrow, nativist, even racist vision of America.

And, with the Republican Party mostly in the palm of his hand, veering towards becoming a potentially dangerous dictator.

To his supporters, though, he is a gladiator, fighting for real, salt of the earth, god- and gun-loving, freedom-loving, conservative Americans left behind by a corrupt Washington political establishment in bed with godless leftists and globalist coastal liberal elites who embrace refugees and abortion, and have for decades sneered at them as rednecks.

The last laugh

Long before he powered to the White House in 2016, Donald Trump was the butt of derision. At the 2011 White House Correspondents' dinner, comedian Seth Myers dissed his presidential musings. The celebrated talk show host acknowledged the real estate tycoon and reality TV star from The Apprentice (in which his signature line was "You're fired!"), who was the among the guests, and said "Donald Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke."

Apparently, everyone but Mr Trump laughed; he sat stone-faced, no doubt seething at yet another insult from snooty Manhattan.

But, in 2016, he had the last laugh, defying all predictions and bulldozed his way to the White House.

It was 131 years since Donald John Trump's grandfather, Friedrich Drumpf - it became Trump later - left Germany , at the age of 16, in a steamship, landing in New York apparently unaccompanied and probably knowing no other language but German.

He grew up to run a variety of businesses across America's vast Pacific Northwest. The family built an empire in three generations. Mr Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in gritty Queens, New York, the fourth of five children of apartment builder Frederick C. Trump and his wife, Mary Anne MacLeod, whom he had married in 1936.

Businessman and celebrity

President Trump began his career with what he says was a "small" loan of US$1 million from his father (there are many who contend the amount was substantially more).

His business empire - mainly real estate - has survived six bankruptcies.

In 1987, he wrote a book (co-written with journalist Tony Schwartz) called The Art Of The Deal - part memoir, part business tips - which became a bestseller. In 2004, the TV series The Apprentice emerged making Donald Trump a reality TV star and a household name.

But, long before that, he was already in the public eye, mostly because of his marriages.

In 1977, Mr Trump married former Czech Olympic skier Ivana Zelnickova Winklmayr. That year, Donald John Jr was born. Ivana became vice-president of the Trump Organisation. They had two more children - Ivanka in 1981, and Eric in 1984.

In 1992, the couple went through a very public divorce.

In 1993, Mr Trump married actress Marla Maples, after their daughter, Tiffany, was born. They divorced in 1997.

In January 2003, Mr Trump married Slovenian model Melania Knauss, who was 24 years younger than him. She is now First Lady Melania Trump and they have one son, Barron, now 14.

Consummate salesman

Mr Trump is a consummate salesman, widely seen as a master manipulator who uses social media to ruthless advantage. His style is to almost incessantly counter-attack. In 2014, he tweeted a quote from film director Alfred Hitchcock: "Revenge is sweet and not fattening."

Underlying his rise is a preoccupation with legitimacy and validation, clearly apparent with his obsession with the size of his 2017 inauguration crowd. He repeatedly claimed it was the biggest ever. On stage at public rallies he prowls and preens, playing to the devoted gallery, insulting his opponents and the media, talking about himself using hyperbole and superlatives.

Mr Trump, who does not drink or smoke (one brother died of alcoholism) was deeply affected by what his niece Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, calls a "toxic" family life in her recent book Too Much Is Never Enough - which is subtitled "How my family created the world's most dangerous man."

Loyal base

The president's four tumultuous years in office have shown that he cares little for convention at home or abroad. He understands the use of power, and he utilises the considerable powers of the office to the limit, bamboozling enemies and critics still wedded to notions of convention. "Out of the box doesn't even begin to describe him," Gwenda Blair, who teaches at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, told The Straits Times in 2018. She met Mr Trump for her 2000 book on the family titled, The Trumps: Three Generations That Built An Empire.

He has surrounded himself with family (his daughter and son in law are among his closest aides), relentlessly counter attacks anything he perceives as undermining him, and channels the grievances of what he calls "patriotic" Americans.

And while his approval ratings have never been high, they have nevertheless been rock steady; he inspires almost blind loyalty from his base, who even if they sometimes blanch at his high-voltage name-calling, find his directness authentic and refreshing.

Tuesday (Nov 3) will reveal if that loyalty will reward him with another four years in power.