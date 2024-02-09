DOJ clears Biden of mishandling classified info but raises ‘poor memory’, intensifying age concerns

WASHINGTON - A special counsel report describing Joe Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory” and chronicling repeated occasions where the US President struggled to recall basic facts is likely to deepen concerns about his age as he heads into a tough re-election battle.

The report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating Mr Biden’s handling of classified material, offers a jarring portrait of the president’s acuity. Mr Biden, 81, is described forgetting when his term as vice-president ended, the general timeframe in which his son Beau died from cancer, and the details of critical foreign policy debates during the Obama administration.

The revelations came after an already tough week for Mr Biden that included a series of high-profile gaffes in which he mistook long-dead European leaders for their living counterparts while speaking to supporters and donors on the campaign trail.

Voters have indicated that concerns about Mr Biden’s age rank as one of their biggest issues heading into an expected rematch with former President Donald Trump for the White House. Three-quarters of voters, including half of Democrats, said in an NBC News poll released earlier this week that they had concerns about Mr Biden’s mental and physical health. He will be 82 at the start of a second term and 86 at the end.

Those concerns are unlikely to be assuaged by the special counsel report released on Feb 8, which cleared Mr Biden of criminal wrongdoing after the discovery of classified materials at his home and personal office.

Mr Biden’s critics pounced on the issue shortly after the release of the report.

The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives declared the President “unfit” for office.

“A man too incapable of being held accountable for mishandling classified information is certainly unfit for the Oval Office,” said Speaker Mike Johnson, a close ally of Trump.

“If you’re too senile to stand trial, then you’re too senile to be president,” Alex Pfeiffer, communications director for Trump’s political action committee, said.

Ms Nikki Haley, Trump’s remaining Republican primary challenger, said on social media that the findings represented a “double standard” – and used the report to attack both her primary opponent and Mr Biden.

“If Biden’s defence is old age and forgetfulness, Trump can easily make the same claim,” she wrote. “Trump should quickly hire Biden’s lawyers.”

Later, she renewed her call for Mr Biden to take a mental competency test, something she supports for all politicians over the age of 75 – her primary rival, Trump, is 77.

‘Painfully Slow’

The special counsel describes Mr Biden’s conversations with a researcher helping him write a book ahead of his presidential run as “painfully slow,” with the president “struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries”.

Mr Hur says Mr Biden’s memory was worse during an interview with prosecutors, saying he stumbled repeatedly to recall basic facts.

“In a case where the government must prove that Mr Biden knew he had possession of the classified Afghanistan documents after the vice-presidency and chose to keep those documents, knowing he was violating the law, we expect that at trial, his attorneys would emphasise these limitations in his recall,” Mr Hur wrote.