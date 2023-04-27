Disney sues Florida's DeSantis over 'campaign' to weaponise government against company

MIAMI - The Walt Disney Company sued Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, asking a court to overturn state efforts to exert control over the company’s Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando.

The action comes as the oversight board Mr DeSantis appointed to oversee development in and around Walt Disney World in central Florida endorsed a legal opinion that declared as void an agreement that laid the foundation for billions of dollars in future development of the theme park.

“The company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponise government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials,” the company said in its lawsuit.

A spokesman for Mr DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ongoing effort by Mr DeSantis and his supporters to exert control over Disney began last year after the company criticised a state law banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools.

Disney shares were little changed in market action on Wednesday.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger has called the retaliation against the company “anti-business” and “anti-Florida.”

The company employs roughly 75,000 people in the state.

State Republicans last year targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with Mr DeSantis, widely considered to be a likely 2024 presidential candidate.