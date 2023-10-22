Detroit synagogue president murdered, police seek motive

MICHIGAN - The president of a Detroit synagogue was found stabbed to death on Saturday outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighbourhood, police said.

The death of Ms Samantha Woll, 40, an adviser to Democratic politicians and president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was also confirmed by the synagogue on Facebook.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President,” the synagogue said.

“At this point we do not have more information, but will share more when it becomes available.”

The Detroit Police Department said Ms Woll’s body was found in the 1300 block of Joliet Place in Detroit, where a trail of blood led to her home.

By Saturday evening, police had still not determined a possible motive for the crime.

But Detroit police chief James E. White said the department had mobilised numerous resources in its investigation.